KYIV (Reuters) - Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has imposed sanctions on 95 Ukrainian and Russia citizens in connection with the holding of Russian parliamentary elections in annexed Crimea, Interfax Ukraine news agency reported on Tuesday. Read full story

