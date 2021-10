Category: World Published on Tuesday, 05 October 2021 17:05 Hits: 11

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Democratic and Republican senators urged President Joe Biden on Tuesday to expel 300 Russian diplomats from the United States if Moscow does not issue more visas for Americans to represent Washington in Russia. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/10/06/us-senators-suggest-expelling-300-russian-diplomats-amid-embassy-dispute