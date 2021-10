Category: World Published on Tuesday, 05 October 2021 19:59 Hits: 14

DOUALA (Reuters) - Distant machine gun fire interrupted a speech by Cameroonian Prime Minister Dion Ngute on Tuesday during a visit to the capital of the restive North West region that Anglophone separatists had vowed to disrupt. Read full story

