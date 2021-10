Category: World Published on Tuesday, 05 October 2021 16:32 Hits: 13

Some actors are ready to go beyond green screens for intergalactic movies. On Tuesday, a Russian actress blasts off to film the first ever movie in space and “Star Trek” actor William Shatner will make his space debut a week later aboard a Blue Origin rocket.

