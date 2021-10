Category: World Published on Tuesday, 05 October 2021 12:18 Hits: 3

Actor Yulia Peresild and director Klim Shipenko will be in space for 12 days to record scenes of the film, Challenge.

Read more https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/10/5/russian-film-crew-rocket-into-orbit-to-make-first-movie-in-space