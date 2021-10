Category: World Published on Tuesday, 05 October 2021 10:05 Hits: 2

The Taliban’s victory over the United States in Afghanistan will not only greatly embolden their fellow jihadists, but also shake up the region’s geopolitics. In particular, an Afghanistan-Pakistan-China axis involving policy coordination would represent a major risk for India.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/india-threatened-by-taliban-pakistan-china-by-shashi-tharoor-2021-10