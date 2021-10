Category: World Published on Monday, 04 October 2021 17:49 Hits: 2

Supporters of former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili rallied outside the prison in Rustavi where he is being held to demand his release. Saakashvili was sentenced to prison in absentia in 2018 for abuse of power during his presidency, but he has said the charges against him are politically motivated.

