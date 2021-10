Category: World Published on Tuesday, 05 October 2021 07:56 Hits: 9

A French commission has released an exhaustive report uncovering 70 years of child sex abuse in the country's Catholic Church. The 2.5- year probe looked at church, court, press and police files.

