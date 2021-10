Category: World Published on Tuesday, 05 October 2021 07:54 Hits: 17

Taiwan needs to be on alert for China's "over the top" military activities, the premier said on Tuesday, after a record 56 Chinese aircraft flew into Taiwan's air defence zone, while the president said the island would do what it took to defend itself.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/asia-pacific/20211005-taiwan-says-it-needs-to-be-alert-to-china-s-over-the-top-military-activities