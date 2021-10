Category: World Published on Tuesday, 05 October 2021 07:56 Hits: 7

An investigation into sexual abuse in the French Catholic Church has found that an estimated 216,000 children were victims of abuse at the hands of clergy since 1950, Jean-March Sauvé, head of the commission that compiled the report, said on Tuesday.

