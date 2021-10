Category: World Published on Tuesday, 05 October 2021 03:31 Hits: 9

A US court has ruled in favor of a Black former employee who was subjected to racial abuse by his colleagues, ordering he be paid an unprecedented $130 million in damages.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/tesla-ordered-to-pay-over-130-million-in-racism-case/a-59406016?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf