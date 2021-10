Category: World Published on Tuesday, 05 October 2021 03:57 Hits: 10

A study by the Global Coral Reef Monitoring Network shows that corals are under siege from global warming. Fourteen percent of the world's corals were lost between 2009 and 2018.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/climate-change-killed-14-of-the-world-s-coral-reefs-in-10-years-study/a-59405826?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf