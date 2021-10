Category: World Published on Tuesday, 05 October 2021 00:13 Hits: 8

President Joe Biden said on Monday the federal government could breach its $28.4 trillion debt limit in a historic default unless Republicans join Democrats in voting to raise it in the two next weeks.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20211005-us-could-default-on-its-debt-biden-says-blaming-reckless-republicans