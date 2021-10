Category: World Published on Tuesday, 05 October 2021 06:36 Hits: 8

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia recorded 8,817 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday (Oct 5), making it the third day infections have remained in four figures. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/10/05/covid-19-another-8817-cases-numbers-stay-below-four-figures-for-third-day