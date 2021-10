Category: World Published on Tuesday, 05 October 2021 06:48 Hits: 6

MELAKA: Sungai Udang assemblyman Datuk Seri Idris Haron insists he is still an Umno member despite exiting the Umno-led state government on Monday (Oct 4). Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/10/05/only-umno-supreme-council-can-strip-me-of-membership-says-idris-haron