Category: World Published on Tuesday, 05 October 2021 06:51 Hits: 7

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's economy is at a turning point and the government welcomes rising wages but will not return to the old approach of low investment and low skills, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/10/05/uk-is-at-a-turning-point-we-want-rising-wages-pm-johnson-says