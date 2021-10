Category: World Published on Tuesday, 05 October 2021 07:31 Hits: 11

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday that 127 drivers had applied for fuel trucker visas amid an acute shortage of drivers that has strained supply chains to breaking point. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/10/05/uk039s-johnson-127-drivers-applied-for-fuel-trucker-visas