Category: World Published on Tuesday, 05 October 2021 07:31 Hits: 10

PETALING JAYA: Witnesses of a fatal road accident along the NKVE on Monday (Oct 4) have been urged to come forward and help police investigations. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/10/05/witnesses-of-fatal-accident-on-nkve-urged-to-contact-cops