Category: World Published on Tuesday, 05 October 2021 07:31 Hits: 10

ZURICH (Reuters) - Three members of the Vatican Swiss Guards, the elite colourfully dressed corps that protects the pope, have decided to resign rather than be vaccinated against COVID-19, Swiss newspaper Tribune de Geneva reported. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/10/05/three-vatican-swiss-guards-resign-after-covid-19-vaccination-request---report