Category: World Published on Monday, 04 October 2021 12:10 Hits: 2

Despite a decrease in new infections, Indian health experts are warning of a likely third COVID wave. Waning alertness combined with the festival season could create the ideal breeding ground for a new surge, they say.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/covid-will-india-see-a-third-wave-in-winter/a-59399238?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf