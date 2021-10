Category: World Published on Monday, 04 October 2021 13:57 Hits: 1

An Italian court has suspended a case regarding the extradition of Catalonia's former separatist leader Carles Puigdemont to Spain. He is wanted on charges of sedition.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/italy-court-suspends-catalan-separatist-leader-carles-puigdemont-s-extradition-hearing/a-59398516?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf