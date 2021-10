Category: World Published on Monday, 04 October 2021 14:09 Hits: 2

US President Joe Biden's administration has laid out its initial strategy toward trade with China. It includes talks and some exemptions from tariffs imposed by the former administration.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/us-seeks-frank-conversations-on-trade-with-china/a-59397684?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf