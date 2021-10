Category: World Published on Monday, 04 October 2021 15:27 Hits: 1

A trove of leaked documents has revealed links between leaders and offshore tax havens. Officials in Pakistan and other countries are facing calls for investigation while Germany urged patience in fighting tax avoidance.

