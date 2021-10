Category: World Published on Monday, 04 October 2021 16:00 Hits: 7

The murder of a top Rohingya leader in his office has international leaders calling for an investigation, and has stoked anger within Bangladesh's Rohingya refugee communities.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/bangladesh-who-killed-rohingya-leader-mohibullah/a-59402644?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf