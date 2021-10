Category: World Published on Monday, 04 October 2021 19:49 Hits: 10

The global investigation into secret wealth and offshore dealings has revealed the names of several high-profile leaders within the European Union. That has raised uncomfortable questions for EU honchos.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/pandora-papers-find-holes-in-eu-s-fight-against-tax-evasion/a-59403276?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf