The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

'Afraid we would die': Attack highlights violence of Romania’s 'wood mafia'

Category: World Hits: 1

'Afraid we would die': Attack highlights violence of Romania’s 'wood mafia' On September 16, 2021, two journalists and an environmental activist were beaten by some 20 attackers in Romania’s northeastern Suceava County while filming a documentary about illegal logging. It is the latest incident in a long history of violence in Romania’s primeval forests, which have become an unlikely battleground between illegal loggers and those trying to protect one of the world’s most ancient ecosystems.

Read more https://observers.france24.com/en/europe/20211004-romania-illegal-logging-forest-attack-wood-mafia

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version