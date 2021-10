Category: World Published on Monday, 04 October 2021 13:38 Hits: 1

Governments scrambled on Monday to limit the fallout from a release of millions of documents detailing how world leaders, powerful politicians, billionaires and others have used offshore tax havens to hide assets worth hundreds of millions of dollars.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/business/20211004-world-leaders-try-to-limit-fallout-from-pandora-papers-revelations