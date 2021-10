Category: World Published on Monday, 04 October 2021 14:41 Hits: 1

The EU's drug watchdog on Monday approved booster doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid vaccine for all people aged 18 and over, amid concerns that protection dips after initial jabs.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/live-news/20211004-covid-19-eu-drug-regulator-backs-pfizer-vaccine-booster-for-over-18s