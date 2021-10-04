The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Embedded with Rwandan troops fighting jihadists in Mozambique

Embedded with Rwandan troops fighting jihadists in Mozambique Rwanda was the first African country to send troops to support the Mozambican army in fighting jihadists in the northern Cabo Delgado region. Since 2017, Al Shabaab fighters linked to the Islamic State group have killed thousands of civilians and displaced hundreds of thousands more. Our correspondent Simon Wohlfahrt went on patrol with Rwandan troops.

