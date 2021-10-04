Embedded with Rwandan troops fighting jihadists in Mozambique

Category: World Published on Monday, 04 October 2021 14:42 Hits: 1

Rwanda was the first African country to send troops to support the Mozambican army in fighting jihadists in the northern Cabo Delgado region. Since 2017, Al Shabaab fighters linked to the Islamic State group have killed thousands of civilians and displaced hundreds of thousands more. Our correspondent Simon Wohlfahrt went on patrol with Rwandan troops.

