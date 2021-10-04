The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Afghan resistance has sanctuary in Tajikistan, but fighting Taliban a ‘non-viable prospect’

Category: World Hits: 9

Afghan resistance has sanctuary in Tajikistan, but fighting Taliban a ‘non-viable prospect’ The Financial Times reported last week that numerous Afghan opposition leaders such as the famous Panjshir Valley commander Ahmad Massoud have fled to neighbouring Tajikistan and that they hope to use this safe haven as a base to fight the Taliban. But experts caution that the prospects are poor for any such attempt to continue the anti-Taliban resistance.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/asia-pacific/20211004-afghan-resistance-has-sanctuary-in-tajikistan-but-fighting-taliban-a-non-viable-prospect

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version