Category: World Published on Monday, 04 October 2021 14:25 Hits: 1

KUALA LUMPUR (Bernama): Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid is confident that efforts are being taken to resolve the ongoing political crisis in Melaka. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/10/04/umno-veep-confident-efforts-being-taken-to-resolve-melaka-political-crisis