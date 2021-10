Category: World Published on Monday, 04 October 2021 15:28 Hits: 1

PASIR PUTEH (Bernama): The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) recorded the seizure of assets belonging to foreign fishermen worth almost RM700mil from 2019 to last month throughout its operations codenamed Op Naga and Op Kuda Laut. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/10/04/assets-worth-almost-rm700mil-seized-from-foreign-fishermen-since-2019-says-mmea