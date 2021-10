Category: World Published on Monday, 04 October 2021 17:21 Hits: 7

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - Chilean police have dismantled a crime ring that helped smuggle hundreds of children of Haitian migrants, sometimes without their parents, from Chile north to Mexico and the United States, Interpol said on Monday. Read full story

