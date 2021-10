Category: World Published on Monday, 04 October 2021 11:10 Hits: 2

It was 1968, and I was in Hawaii for Peace Corps training. One day we were dropped off in pairs along the highway, and told to fend for ourselves.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/The-Culture/The-Home-Forum/2021/1004/Aloha-adventure?icid=rss