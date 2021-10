Category: World Published on Monday, 04 October 2021 15:56 Hits: 8

On Monday, more than 20 environmental and climate groups joined together in a call for the EU to ban fossil fuel advertising. “I grew up reading signs about how cigarettes kill you, but never saw similar warnings in petrol stations or fuel tanks,” says an activist.

