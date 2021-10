Category: World Published on Monday, 04 October 2021 16:04 Hits: 7

Prosecutors at the UN-backed court challenge the acquittals of suspects in the murder of ex-Lebanese PM Rafik Hariri.

Read more https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/10/4/un-court-hears-appeal-against-acquittal-of-hariri-murder-suspects