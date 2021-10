Category: World Published on Monday, 04 October 2021 14:15 Hits: 0

Argentina once again finds itself running out of dollars and urgently in need of assistance from the International Monetary Fund. But with a ruling coalition that lacks a common view on whether and how the economy needs to be reformed, outside assistance will not resolve the country’s secular malaise.

