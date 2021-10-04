'Utterly trash': Fox News faces backlash after attacking amputee Tammy Duckworth for using veteran benefits

Category: World Published on Monday, 04 October 2021 10:34 Hits: 7

Fox News faced backlash over the weekend due to a report about Sen. Tammy Duckworth's taxes.

In a column on Sunday, Fox News writer Dom Calicchio reported that Duckworth had not paid property tax on her Illinois home since 2015.

The headline for the column omitted the fact that Duckworth legally qualifies for the tax break because she is a disabled veteran who lost both of her legs when an Army helicopter was hit by a rocket-propelled grenade in 2004. The news about Duckworth's taxes was first reported by the Chicago Sun-Times.

"Utterly trash headline, even by Fox News standards," Marine-turned-journalist J.D. Simkins noted on Sunday.

Utterly trash headline, even by Fox News standards Duckworth is tax exempt in her county as a disabled veteran wh… https://t.co/SLYImvPvUs 1633273803.0

Other journalists and veterans joined the criticism of Fox News. "Fox News deliberately leaving out some very important context in their tweet headline. An absolutely shameless attack on a veteran who sacrificed both legs and part of an arm in combat," former soldier Brandon Friedman commented.

Read some of the responses below:

Fox News attacks disabled veteran over use of disabled veteran benefits … https://t.co/2xsIb7l0wU 1633272884.0





https://twitter.com/IronStache/status/1444696772522266626?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1444696772522266626%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.rawstory.com%2Ffox-news-tammy-duckworth%2F





Seriously. How dare @FoxNews try to make a story about a disabled veteran using benefits that she has more than ear… https://t.co/GE2TYFfTPQ 1633277526.0

What?!? . @FoxNews is Attacking a DISABLED VETERAN For getting US Government BENEFITS?!?! Tammy Duckworth is a H… https://t.co/Ng3ikZCLwX 1633277182.0





Read more https://www.alternet.org/2021/10/utterly-trash-fox-news-faces-backlash-after-attacking-amputee-tammy-duckworth-for-using-veteran-benefits/