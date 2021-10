Category: World Published on Monday, 04 October 2021 10:35 Hits: 5

(Reuters) - Women in Afghanistan who object to what the Taliban have said and done since returning to power are finding it harder to protest, now that impromptu demonstrations have been banned and previous rallies were broken up by gunfire and beatings. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/10/04/protests-get-harder-for-afghan-women-amid-risks-and-red-tape