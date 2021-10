Category: World Published on Monday, 04 October 2021 09:19 Hits: 5

FRANCE 24 has been awarded the prestigious French FIGRA prize for a short-format documentary depicting the hardships and hunger of the people living in Maracaibo, Venezuela’s second city, which was once known as the country’s affluent oil capital.

