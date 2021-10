Category: World Published on Sunday, 03 October 2021 09:15 Hits: 3

The Iranian foreign minister has set the release of billions in Iranian assets as a requirement for nuclear deal talks. The new hard-line government has said it wants tangible results in talks with the US.

https://www.dw.com/en/iran-asks-us-to-unfreeze-10-billion-as-sign-of-goodwill/a-59388880