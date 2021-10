Category: World Published on Sunday, 03 October 2021 14:26 Hits: 6

The US has expressed its concern over the appearance of Chinese military jets in Taiwan's air defense zone. Beijing has now flown planes through the zone for three days in a row.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/us-slams-china-s-provocative-military-incursion-near-taiwan/a-59387815?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf