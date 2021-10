Category: World Published on Sunday, 03 October 2021 13:27 Hits: 7

Spain will provide 206 million euros ($239 million) to help the island of La Palma recover from its volcanic eruption, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Sunday.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20211003-spanish-pm-sanchez-pledges-%E2%82%AC206-million-for-volcano-hit-la-palma