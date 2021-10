Category: World Published on Sunday, 03 October 2021 14:48 Hits: 7

As the French government launches a new mental health drive including reimbursing the cost of therapy sessions, psychiatry professionals are scrutinising a sector that they say has gone from “pioneering and innovating” to faltering – and that American hegemony is partly to blame for the French decline.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/france/20211003-french-psychiatry-has-gone-downhill-in-part-because-of-american-influence