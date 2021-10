Category: World Published on Sunday, 03 October 2021 16:05 Hits: 9

LONDON (Reuters) - Gasoline and diesel shortages persisted in London and south east England on Sunday, where 22% of forecourts had no fuel available and 60% had both types available, the Petrol Retailers Association (PRA) said on Sunday, according to Sky News. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/10/04/fuel-shortages-persist-in-london-and-south-east-england