Category: World Published on Sunday, 03 October 2021 17:42 Hits: 5

AMMAN (Reuters) -Jordan's King Abdullah received a phone call from Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, the royal palace said on Sunday in what officials said was the first such communication since the start of the conflict in Syria a decade ago. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/10/04/jordan039s-abdullah-receives-first-call-from-syria039s-assad-since-start-of-conflict