Category: World Published on Sunday, 03 October 2021 19:15 Hits: 7

CAIRO (Reuters) - Sudan is about to run out of essential medicine, fuel and wheat due to the closure of Port Sudan, the country's main port in the east, the cabinet said in a statement on Sunday. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/10/04/sudan-to-run-out-of-essential-medicine-fuel-and-wheat-due-to-port-closure---cabinet