Category: World Published on Sunday, 03 October 2021 11:00 Hits: 4

Is the law really the law, if change in personnel results in dramatic change? That’s the question Americans face amid a fraught Supreme Court term.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Justice/2021/1003/The-one-case-that-could-define-the-Supreme-Court-s-term-and-legacy?icid=rss