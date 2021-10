Category: World Published on Sunday, 03 October 2021 08:21 Hits: 7

Ecuadorian police have seized 2.5 tons of cocaine in two separate operations. A ton of was bound for Europe. They have also arrested five suspects.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/police-in-ecuador-seize-a-ton-of-cocaine-bound-for-bulgaria/a-59388415?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf