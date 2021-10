Category: World Published on Sunday, 03 October 2021 08:25 Hits: 6

Japan's new social media sensation is a street performance group called "Gomi Hiroi Samurai" (Litter Collecting Samurai), a group of environmentally conscious individuals who pick up rubbish in Tokyo’s streets while performing as Samurai. From back alleys to crowded streets, they leave no stone uncleaned.

